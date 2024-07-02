Join local author for free foraging workshop at Salmon Arm Library this week

Photo: Mikaela Cannon

Local author Mikaela Cannon will be giving a free class on sustainable foraging and outdoor skills at the Salmon Arm Library on July 4.

Cannon wants to share her knowledge of foraging and edible plants with local residents as she embarks on a tour across B.C. and Alberta in support of her new book titled Foraging as a Way of Life.

Her free foraging workshop will take place at the Salmon Arm Library in the Mall at Piccadilly on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cannon will show workshop attendees some common forageable plants from the area and talk about their uses. There will also be hands-on activities providing a chance to touch, smell and even taste some wild foraged plants. The event will also feature live music from Treebirds and Leaflings.

This is a family friendly event, open to people of all ages. It does not require prior registration.

Cannon will also be doing a book signing at Bookingham Palace in the Mall at Piccadilly from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. after Thursday's workshop.

Visit Cannon's website for more information about the events, the book or the author.