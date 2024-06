Photo: Village of Chase

The Village of Chase has warned residents that its garbage truck is out of service and unable to pick up residential garbage on Friday.

“Please note that the village’s garbage truck is out of service and will not be picking up residential garbage today. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the village wrote in a Facebook post, which was published at 3:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on what is wrong with the garbage truck or how long it will be until it is fixed.