Elderly terrier attacked by larger dog on popular Shuswap hiking trail

Photo: Greg Christian Screenshot from the drone footage of the dog attack

A dog owner is shaken up and upset after her 14-year-old terrier was attacked by a large dog while walking at Margaret Falls.

Lorinda Christian and her husband Greg are residents of Kelowna who came to Herald Provincial Park to camp along Shuswap Lake.

On June 25 around 4:30 p.m., Christian was walking her 14 year old terrier, Rico, on the Margaret Falls trail to meet her husband. He had biked to the falls and was getting some footage with his drone.

The drone captured the entire incident on video.

Christian's husband can be seen in the video with a controller for the drone talking to three women, one of whom is holding the leash for a large black dog.

The incident took place in front of the metal bridge near the falls.

“I got maybe four feet away, and this dog poked his head around, and then that was it," Christian said. "He just came at my little dog, got him on the ground and had his entire mouth around my dog's head."

Christian and her husband can be seen in the video attempting to wrestle the large dog away from the smaller dog, before the dog’s owner is knocked to the ground.

“I was just pounding and kicking the dog, but he wasn't letting go,” Christian said.

“Because the dog had a collar, [Greg[ was able to pull this dog off.”

One of the other women can be seen helping the dog’s owner back to her feet as Christian's husband managed to wrestle the dog away. The large dog stopped attempting to attack the smaller dog after being pulled off.

The whole incident lasted approximately 20 seconds.

“When I picked my little guy up, I didn't think he was alive because his head was all funny,” she added.

Christian and her husband quickly took Rico to a vet clinic, where his wounds were treated and he was prescribed five days of antibiotics and pain medication.

“My little guy's got a puncture wound in the back of his neck and under his throat and he’s a severely traumatized little guy,” she said.

One of the women from the incident took Christian's name and phone number but she hasn't heard anything from her.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District website directs residents to call Commissionaires BC for any dog control issues. Christian said when she contacted them they told her she needed to report the incident to the CSRD before anything could be done.

The CSRD website also says “non-emergency dog control situations will be responded to on the next business day.”

Christian reported the incident using the CSRD’s online tool on Wednesday morning and has yet to hear from either the district or dog control about the incident.

Castanet has reached out to the CSRD for comment but has not yet received a response.

Christian said she hopes the dog owner can be identified so dog control can speak with them and something is done.