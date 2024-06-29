Missing family found safe after being stranded by washout near Scotch Creek

Photo: Glacier Media

Chase Mounties say three missing family members were found safe after being trapped by a washout on a forest service road in the Scotch Creek area.

Police received the missing person report on June 15, at 10:41 p.m.

“The caller reported her adult son and his two young children had not returned as expected from a fishing trip,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP. “They were thought to have been travelling via the Scotch Creek 670 Forest Service Road, but their exact destination was unknown.”

Van Wilgenburg said police were aware the 670 was closed due to a washout.

RCMP assisted with patrols of the area as Shuswap Search and Rescue was engaged to organize a more extensive search in the morning.

“Worried family members, friends and neighbours spent a long night searching, and finally succeeded in locating the missing family members the next morning — they were safe and well,” she added.

Mounties said the missing man had attempted to bypass the washout on a four-by-four trail before becoming stuck, and ended up the night sleeping in the truck with his two young children.