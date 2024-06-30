Flower displays in the Village of Chase to be judged for Communities in Bloom competition

Photo: Chase Communities in Bloom Facebook

The Village of Chase is preparing for its turn to be judged in this year’s Communities in Bloom competition.

This is the first year the village is taking part in the contest, and the community has responded with residents showcasing creative ideas and beautiful gardens.

On July 9 and July 10, the Village of Chase will take judges on a golf cart tour of the community to see the many displays at individual homes and businesses.

This year’s flower colour choice for Communities in Bloom is orange. The selection was announced at a Communities in Bloom symposium held in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo, Alta., on Sept., 30, National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

“The colour orange is not only the colour of the flower, but also the colour of the relationship we want to build,” said Kendrick Cardinal, councillor of the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo.

Chase’s Communities in Bloom committee chose upcycling as an additional theme for this year’s displays. Residents are re-using household items like wagons, ladders and washing tubs to showcase flowers and decorate gardens.

“It's quite a fun event that is bringing the community together while sprucing up yards and streets and gardens,” said Chase Coun. Jane Herman.

The public is welcome to visit the stops of the Communities in Bloom judging tour, with more details to be announced soon.

Visit the Chase Communities in Bloom Facebook page for more information about the competition and pictures of local displays.