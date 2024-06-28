Salmon Arm RCMP catch prohibited driver on uninsured high-powered motorcycle

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm RCMP say they caught a 42-year-old prohibited driver on a high-powered motorcycle with no insurance.

On June 20, officers on patrol attempted a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSXR750 motorcycle with no license plate in a parking lot on 30th Street NE.

“The rider began looking for an out but was boxed in by the officer and unable to escape,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“The rider was identified and determined to be prohibited from driving and riding.”

Police arrested the man and impounded the motorcycle for seven days.

The man was released from police custody with a future court date to speak to the allegations, as well as a $598 ticket for not having valid insurance.