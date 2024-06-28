Salmon Arm police say woman caught doing laundry, cleaning after allegedly breaking into fair grounds building

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Mounties say they found a woman doing laundry after responding to a call about a possible break and enter at the Salmon Arm Fair Grounds.

Police responded to a building on the fair grounds on Monday, June 24, at about 10 a.m.

“Salmon Arm RCMP attended and found the door had been tied shut from the inside,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP. “Police located a 31-year-old woman inside cleaning up a mess she’d made, and doing laundry.”

The woman was arrested for break and enter, removed from the property and eventually released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.