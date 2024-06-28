BC Hydro opens two new 180KW EV chargers in Salmon Arm

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro has opened a new 180-kilowatt fast charging station in Salmon Arm.

As part of ongoing efforts to expand BC Hydro’s electric vehicle fast charging network the company has installed two new 180 kilowatt chargers in Salmon Arm at 100 Hudson Ave. NW, the parking lot adjacent to the Salmar Grand Theatre.

“An important part of our CleanBC climate plan is helping people make the switch from a gas-powered vehicle to one that runs on B.C.’s clean electricity – whether you’re driving around a city, a small town, or a more remote area of our vast and beautiful province,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

“This new electric vehicle charger in Salmon Arm continues our work with BC Hydro and other partners to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for all British Columbians.”

The new chargers offer faster charging as well as allowing two customers to charge at the same time, albeit at a lower rate of charge.

The station allows for one vehicle to charge at 180 kilowatts or two vehicles to charge at 90 kilowatts each.

BC Hydro said the 180-kilowatt chargers can add 180 kilometres of driving distance to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes.

“These new charging stations will help British Columbians get to where they need to go more quickly and reliably, all while using clean energy,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“More electric chargers bring both environmental and economic benefits as we work towards lowering our climate-changing emissions 40 per cent by 2030.”

BC Hydro said the adoption of electric vehicles across BC has increased significantly and there are now more than 160,000 electric vehicles on the road in the province. The company predicts that number will continue to grow with an estimated 700,000 to 900,000 electric vehicles on B.C. roads within the next 10 years.

“British Columbians are embracing electric vehicles faster than any other jurisdiction in Canada and that’s why we are continuing to make investments for growth within our current system and building out our fast charging network across B.C.,” says Chris O’Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro.

“These new chargers are part of our expansion plan to achieve geographic connectivity of our EV fast charging network, with a station located at least every 150 kilometres throughout B.C.”

Salmon Arm has a wide variety of electric vehicle charging stations available with 8 Tesla superchargers and Flo charging stations located at Uptown Askews, four electric vehicle charging stations at the Piccadilly Mall and more chargers at various locations around the city.

BC Hydro’s fast charging network currently offers 187 charging ports at 89 sites across B.C.. The chargers are funded in partnership with the Province of B.C. and Natural Resources Canada.