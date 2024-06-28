Chase homeowner spray paints teenagers who repeatedly banged on his door late at night

Photo: Glacier Media

Chase Mounties say a local homeowner covered teenagers in spray paint in an effort to later identify the pranksters after growing frustrated with a pattern of late-night mischief — including having rocks and eggs thrown at his house.

Police were advised of a disturbance on Pine Street on Saturday, June 15, at about 9:00 p.m.

“The caller had previously reported ongoing problems with teenagers banging on their door and running away late at night,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP. “On this occasion, the youth escalated their behaviour — throwing eggs and rocks at the house and kicking the front door."

Van Wilgenburg said the caller's husband had "deployed spray paint in an effort to mark the youth for later identification."

Officers were able to locate and detain one young man who was found to be involved. The teenager was released to the custody of his parents with a warning that criminal charges would be pursued if he continued his behaviour.

Mounties said parents of young people that returned home with spray paint on themselves or their clothing on the night of June 15 may wish to speak with their children about their evening activities.