CMHA launches Shuswap Thrift, Vintage and Reuse guide to keep gently used goods out of landfills

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Canadian Mental Health Association Learning Studios Shuswap-Revelstoke has launched a local thrift, vintage and reuse guide with the goal to help keep items out of the landfill.

The guide features local business around Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby that focus on recycling and re-homing goods rather than throwing them away.

“This started last year, but we put a pause on it because of wildfires,” said Mandee Johnson, activity and wellness program coordinator at CMHA Learning Studios.

“The big events that attract people to Salmon Arm ended up getting canceled, essentially, and so we kind of put the brakes on this.”

She said the businesses in its guide are unique as they all "foster the idea of reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose, in some way."

The six local businesses featured in the guide are Churches of Salmon Arm, Redd Threads, Hudson Thrift Shoppe, Re-Market, Twice but Nice and Sicamous United Thrift Shop.

The businesses range from thrift stores to second hand consignment stores, and even a store specializing in furniture restoration.

“Some people ask me, 'Well, how come they're on the list? They don't really fit into the thrift or vintage parameters,'” Johnson said.

“We just wanted to expand our thinking a little bit on that and have it be yes about thrifting, yes about vintage, but also about the reuse side of it.”

She said Re-Market sells some new products, but also refurbishes items.

“One thing I really love about them is they don't take away from other businesses. So Churches, they're the only place in town that sells second-hand furniture, as well as the vintage shop, however Re-Market will not purchase from them, they leave that for the community.”

CMHA runs Hudson Thrift Shoppe, and all profits from the store go towards funding mental health and wellness initiatives in the Shuswap-Revelstoke region.

Money from the thrift shop goes towards homeless outreach programs, people affected by wildfires and work with the Shuswap Immigration Services Society.

“Everyone on that list fostered that as well, with community involvement and giving back,” Johnson said.

The Shuswap guide is in its first year as a pilot project.

Johnson said if it seems to be a popular program, it could expand to include other Shuswap communities as well.

“I've already had people reach out and ask to be part of it, because it's essentially a really nice way for everyone on that list to advertise,” she said. “If people fit into those parameters, like the reduce, reuse, re-love in some way, there is on our website a section that businesses can fill out.”

Physical copies of the guide are available at all six featured businesses, as well as at visitor centres in Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby.

An online version of the guide is available on the CMHA website.