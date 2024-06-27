Man arrested in Salmon Arm after two acetylene tanks stolen from local business

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm RCMP have arrested a man after a local business reported the theft of two acetylene tanks among other items.

On June 17 on Lakeshore Drive NW, a Salmon Arm RCMP member working on an unrelated file came across some property suspected to have been stolen from a nearby business.

“Police returned a large pop-up shelter to the business, who informed police they had just learned one of their vehicles had been broken into, with several other items stolen including two acetylene tanks,” said Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“About two hours later, Salmon Arm RCMP received a tip about the location of some of the other stolen items and the description of a male that was using the items.”

Police arrested a 35-year-old man, and found the two stolen acetylene tanks after a search of the surrounding area.

The stolen property was returned to the local business and the man who was arrested was released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.