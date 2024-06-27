Salmon Arm woman out $2,850 after fraudster claimed to be her daughter

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Salmon Arm woman was scammed out of $2,850 after responding to a text message sent from someone claiming to be her daughter.

On June 17, Salmon Arm RCMP received a call from a woman who told them she had been scammed.

“The daughter told the complainant her phone number had changed and she needed assistance paying a bill,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP. “At one point, the complainant even spoke to a female over the phone, and was convinced it was her daughter.”

The victim sent an e-transfer of $2,850 to the person claiming to be her daughter.

“The complainant became suspicious and confirmed with her actual daughter the next day that she had been scammed,” Hodges added. “The complainant’s bank was notified.”

Police said unsolicited emails, text messages or phone calls from anyone requesting money or the purchase of gift cards should be treated as highly suspicious, and advised using extreme caution before sending anyone an e-transfer.

People can confirm someone's identity by hanging up and calling the person using the phone number they already have, asking about unique experiences or memories that only that person would know about, or using code words.

To learn more about common scams and protection measures, visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre website.