Sicamous police seize drugs, illegal handgun following investigation by Canada Border Services Agency

Photo: Canada Border Services Agency

Sicamous Mounties have made an arrest and seized a significant quantity of methamphetamine and an illegal handgun following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.

In a statement released June 27, CBSA said the investigation started after Canada Border Services agents intercepted three firearm suppressors at the Vancouver Airport in April.

On June 4, with help from Sicamous RCMP, CBSA investigators executed search warrants on a suspect’s vehicle and a boat on which the suspect was living.

Police seized a number of items, including a firearm with a defaced serial number, an over-capacity magazine, a firearm suppressor and about 800 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

“The Canada Border Services Agency works hard to intercept undeclared firearms and firearm parts at our borders and investigates those who break Canada’s laws,” said Nina Patel, regional director general of the CBSA. “The efforts of our officers and investigators, with support from the Sicamous RCMP, have removed a dangerous firearm, prohibited devices and drugs from this community.”

While the suspect has been arrested, CBSA said the investigation is still ongoing.

Sicamous RCMP said the name of the suspect is being withheld pending approval of charges.