Chase council approves special two-day curbside pickup program to support FireSmart work

Photo: Coral Steffen

The Village of Chase is planning to move ahead with a special curbside pickup program for vegetation and plant material to support residents undertaking FireSmart work on their properties.

At the June 25 council meeting, a motion was made to hire a contractor for curbside removal of combustible vegetation including cedar trees, juniper bushes, and coniferous tree limbs.

The program is expected to cost between $7,000 and $12,000. Since it was not included in the 2024 budget, money for hiring the contractor will come out of council's public relations and administration consulting budgets.

“I think it's good for the community,” said Coun. Dan Stevens. “I think it's good that we reduce the fuel load in the community. I think it's a great thing going into the wildfire season.”

He said he's been getting emails about the initiative from members of the public, some of whom are asking questions about the program, and others saying they are trying to get rid of their cedars and believe curbside pickup will help.

“I think the community is getting a little excited about it,” Stevens said.

Chase is also in the process of hiring a FireSmart coordinator for the village. The posting closes on July 15.

Council voted unanimously to adopt the recommendation. The dates for the two-day curbside vegetative material removal program is expected to be announced soon.