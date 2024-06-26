BC Hydro says power restored to most North Shuswap customers after earlier outage

Photo: BC Hydro Outage in the North Shuswap

UPDATE: 10:12 p.m.

Power has been restored to most North Shuswap customers after an earlier outage, according to BC Hydro.

Only about 70 customers in the Scotch Creek area remain in the dark after a tree fell across power lines. A crew is on site, and BC Hydro estimates power will be restored at about 11 p.m.

UPDATE: 8:13 p.m.

BC Hydro reports power has been restored for Sicamous customers after an earlier outage.

However, about 1,300 in the North Shuswap are still in the dark.

BC Hydro said the North Shuswap outage happened after a tree fell across power lines. A crew is on site working to restore power to properties.

ORIGINAL: 4:20 p.m.

Two widespread outages in different areas of the Shuswap have left about 5,400 BC Hydro customers without power on Wednesday afternoon.

BC Hydro is blaming a transmission circuit failure for an ongoing power outage affecting nearly 4,000 of its customers in Sicamous and the surrounding communities.

According to BC Hydro, the power has been out since just after 2:30 p.m., and crews have been assigned to the outage.

Impacted areas include south of Old Town Road, east of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road, north of Amy Road and an area located southwest of the Trans Canada Highway and northeast of Highway 97A.

Sicamous experienced a lengthy planned power outage on Sunday, as crews performed work necessary for the upcoming project to replace of the R.W. Bruhn bridge. That work included the installation of temporary fibre optic cables and telecommunication lines.

BC Hydro is also reporting a large power outage impacting nearly 1,400 residences in the western part of Squilax Anglemont Road in the North Shuswap.

This outage is affecting residents in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek and part of the Adams Lake area. BC Hydro said power went out at about 3:15 p.m.

BC Hydro is still investigating the cause of the outage, but a crew has been assigned to work on the issue.

There is no word yet as to when power will be restored.

Another small outage is impacting about 70 BC Hydro customers on Hilliam Frontage Road in Scotch Creek.

For updates and more information, residents can check BC Hydro's online outage map.