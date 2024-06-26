Police announce arrest, second-degree murder charge in Sicamous woman's death

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death last week of a 66-year-old woman who was found dead inside a Sicamous home.

Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive female located in a driveway within a mobile home park at 1707 Hillier Rd. just before 5 a.m. on June 19.

Paramedics were providing medical assistance to her when police arrived, but Jo Ann Jackson was declared deceased at the scene.

Scott Keith McDonald, 37, is facing one count of second-degree murder. He was initially arrested at the scene but later released. He was re-arrested on Tuesday after prosecutors approved the charge.

McDonald will be held in custody pending application for a bail hearing in B.C. Supreme Court. His next court appearance will be in provincial court in Salmon Arm on July 2.