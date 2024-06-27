Chase Mounties suspect impaired driving after witness reports seeing vehicle 'drift off' road

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Chase Mounties suspect impaired driving to be a factor in an incident last month where a woman drove her vehicle off the side of the Adams Lake Forest Service Road.

While responding to this initial incident, officers found a woman who had been injured in an unrelated collision, and had her taken to the hospital.

According to Chase RCMP, on May 25 at about 10:30 p.m., police officers and an ambulance were called to a single-vehicle collision on Adams Lake Forest Service Road. The first responders found the vehicle down the side of a 20-foot embankment.

“Luckily, the driver and her dogs were not injured,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg in a statement. “A witness explained that he watched the vehicle drift off the road for no apparent reason.”

Police suspected the driver was impaired by alcohol, and requested breath samples.

“The driver refused to comply with the breath demand and was therefore prohibited from driving for 90 days,” Van Wilgenburg said. “Her vehicle was recovered and impounded for 30 days.”

The woman was also found to be unlicensed and uninsured. Police served her violation tickets for the offences.

“While police were dealing with this matter, Good Samaritans arrived with another injured female and her dog,” Van Wilgenburg said. “This female had been injured in a second (unrelated) collision nearby.”

According to police, the passers-by found the injured woman walking along the road in the dark, bleeding. The ambulance from the earlier call was called back and transported the woman to hospital for treatment.

Police took custody of this woman's dog and transported it to a local animal rescue for care and safe keeping.