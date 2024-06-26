Chase man bear sprayed after confronting gas thieves on driveway, police say

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Chase man who foiled an attempted gas theft was doused in bear spray by the fleeing suspects, police say.

According to Chase Mounties, officers were called to an address on Aylmer Road at about 3 a.m. on June 14 for a report of an assault.

“Upon attendance, police were told that the victim interrupted two men attempting to steal fuel from a vehicle in his driveway,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg.

“The victim smashed out the back window of their getaway vehicle, so the fleeing occupants bear-sprayed him.”

Van Wilgenburg said the victim "was not dressed for the occasion" and required head-to-toe decontamination.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage and police said they were able to obtain the footage after it was posted to social media sites.

Mounties have identified the getaway vehicle as a newer model Subaru Crosstrek with a smashed out back window.

Chase RCMP are asking anyone who may have information about the vehicle to reach out to them by calling 250-679-3221.