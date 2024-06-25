City of Salmon Arm holding silent auction to tackle backlog of unclaimed stolen items

Photo: Luc Rempel

The City of Salmon Arm will hold a two-day silent auction in July to handle a four-year backlog of unclaimed stolen items.

At the June 24 Salmon Arm city council meeting, a motion was passed to approve a silent auction at Salmon Arm Public Works in order to get rid of the large amount of items.

Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, said once police recover a stolen item and the item isn’t claimed within 90 days, it gets transferred to the possession of the city.

And after four years, the amount of items transferred to the city has reached a fairly substantial level, with more than 270 lots available.

Items going up for auction include bikes, generators, lawn mowers, weed eaters, pressure washers and more.

“We'd also like to include in this auction other unused or excess material and equipment that is no longer in use or needed within the public works operations,” Gerow said.

He told council the public works department does not have the staff time necessary to hold this kind of auction every year, but thanks to temporary relief workers, they were able to complete the cataloging and organizing necessary to host the auction.

According to a report prepared for council, administration will look at bringing forward a future policy giving city staff the authority to deal with this kind of property sooner, preventing a future backlog.

The proceeds from the auction will be held for six months before being allocated to any municipal fund.

“Should a person come forward, they see their item at the sale, we would sell it,” Chelsea Van de Capelle, chief financial officer explained. “They could buy it potentially, but they would get the proceeds.”

Anything that doesn’t get sold at the auction will go up for sale at a City of Salmon Arm garage sale in August. Any items that still aren’t sold will be donated to a local thrift store, or as a last resort, sent to the landfill.

Council voted unanimously to approve the silent auction. The event will be held in July, but the exact date is yet to be determined.