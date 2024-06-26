Salmon Arm council has 'no choice' but to support $390K RCMP budget increase for 2025

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm city council has agreed to approve in principle a $390,000 increase to the municipal RCMP budget for 2025.

“If we want to keep 20 police officers, we have no choice but to support it,” said Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison.

At the June 24 council meeting, Chelsea Van de Capelle, chief financial officer, presented a motion recommending that council approve in principle a 2024-2025 budget of $5,929,654 for municipal policing.

The RCMP have finalized a copy of its 2025 to 2030 multi-year financial plan, and as such, the city must provide a letter of approval in principle to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Van de Capelle explained there will be some increases to policing costs next year due to retroactive wages expected to be a part of the RCMP’s next collective agreement.

“The agreement that was recently signed has expired on March 31 2023, as you know, and so the 2025 to 2026 multi-year financial plan includes a non contractual wage estimate of three and a half percent at this point for planning purposes,” she said. “However, they do not include retroactive wages."

She said based on estimates provided by the RCMP, the city has set aside resources to cover retroactive wages.

“The 2025 to 2026 forecast for the city's budget year 2025 equates to a 1.63 per cent increase in taxes," Van de Capelle said.

The city is responsible for paying 90 per cent of the RCMP’s budgeted costs, with the remainder paid by the Federal Treasury Board.

Van de Cappelle’s report noted the forecast was based on a detachment strength of 21 full-time RCMP officers, but the historical average for the Salmon Arm detachment is actually about 17 full-time officers.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he wanted to remind residents that policing costs are one of the most expensive parts of any municipal budget.

“When I was first on council, there was a councillor who said that we choke on a pea and swallow an elephant, and that reminds me of this discussion,” he said. “Protective services, which is a combination of RCMP and fire, is $7.3 million of our total budget from last year. By far, those two combined are our highest item.”

Despite the high cost, Flynn said it is a necessary expense.

“All that being said, we have to have them, and they've done a very good job,” Flynn said. “I know any community that has gone independently, it costs much more, and we've seen that in our province, and we've seen our fellow communities. …Even with smaller populations, what it's costing them.”

The motion to approve the 2024-2025 RCMP budget in principle passed unanimously.