Shuswap Cider Company takes two gold medals and a silver at the Northwest Cider Cup

Photo: Shuswap Cider Company

Salmon Arm’s first cidery cleaned up with three different ciders winning at the Northwest Cider Cup in Oregon last week.

Shuswap Cider Company was awarded one gold medal for its blueberry cider, a second gold medal for its Fireside Spice cider and its perry, or pear cider, took home a silver medal.

The Northwest Cider Cup takes place in Portland, Oregon every June, and recognizes the best ciders and perries from around the region. The Northwest Cider Cup is managed by the Northwest Cider Association, and prides itself on being the strictest cider competition in the United States.

Kailee Ramsell, cider maker and co-owner, said she is honoured to have seen all their hard work pay off, and is grateful for the support and recognition they have received.

Ramsell, alongside Gena Ginn and Lindsay Wong, opened Shuswap Cider Company in Salmon Arm almost three years ago.

Shuswap Cider Company also saw competitive success earlier this year with a gold medal and best in class for its semi-sweet apple cider at the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in Michigan.

The Shuswap Cider Company has a tasting room in the Westgate Public Market at 2090 10 Ave. SW in Salmon Arm.

To learn more about the ciders or find out where to purchase, you can visit the company's website.