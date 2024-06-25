Council OKs additional $9K to replace Salmon Arm Fire Department's 38-year-old bush truck

Photo: Luc Rempel

City council has approved $9,000 in additional funding to help the Salmon Arm Fire Department replace a 38-year-old bush truck.

At the June 23 Salmon Arm council meeting, Fire Chief Brad Shirley presented a request to council for the purchase of a brand new wildland fire engine to replace for the department's current 1986 mini pump/bush truck.

The truck was purchased and used in 2010, and Shirley noted parts for the truck have become difficult to source due to the vehicle's age. It has also been ineligible for provincial deployment.

The fire department plans to buy a new 2024 Ford vehicle from Rocky Mountain Phoenix Ltd., an Alberta-based fire apparatus company, for the price of $264,900 plus taxes.

He added the new vehicle is expected to be delivered by early August.

The 2024 budget included $275,000 for this purchase, but the authorization of an additional $9,000 was necessary to cover the full cost including taxes. The additional funds authorized will come out of the fire-emergency apparatus reserve fund.

Once the new vehicle is purchased, the old one is expected to be sold for about $5,000.

Shirley told council about the capabilities of the new vehicle.

“This is a smaller four-by-four crew cab, pickup-style truck with pump water tank and equipment on a flat deck,” he said. “It also has what is referred to as pump and roll capabilities, where you can drive along and direct a water stream using a joystick in the cab.”

The small four wheel drive wildland fire engine is primarily used for wildfire and bush fires thanks to its ability to go places a traditional fire engine cannot reach.

With a new vehicle qualified for provincial deployments, there is also the possibility of the new vehicle generating revenue.

When municipally-owned emergency resources are deployed by the provincial government, the province provides funding as compensation for wear and tear on the vehicle.

Chief Financial Officer Chelsea Van de Cappelle explained any funds generated from deployments would be put back into the emergency apparatus reserve funds to pay for future equipment purchases.

Council voted unanimously to approve the additional $9,000 to purchase the new fire engine.