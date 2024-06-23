Planned power outage impacting more than 4,300 homes in Shuswap area Sunday

Photo: BC Hydro A widespread power outage is impacting thousands of homes Sunday.

Those travelling in the Shuswap Sunday will need to ensure they're topped up with fuel, as a widespread planned power outage is limiting the services available.

A planned power outage is in effect Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the 23 kilometre rout between Canoe and Sicamous, resulting in no fuel or other amenities in the area.

DriveBC is warning motorists in the area to make sure they won't need any services while travelling in the area Sunday.

The outage also extends to Highway 97A, along Mara Lake, across all of Sicamous, and north along Highway 1 to Three Valley Gap.

A total of 4,343 homes are impacted by the outage.

According to the District of Sicamous, the power outage will allow for the install of temporary fibre optics and telecommunication lines during the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.