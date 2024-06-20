RCMP advise Salmon Arm man to not pay $10K extortion demand over nude video

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Police have advised a Salmon Arm man not to pay after he reported someone was demanding $10,000 or else they would release a nude video of him to his friends and family.

On June 7, a man contacted Salmon Arm RCMP to report someone online was trying to extort him.

According to police, the man claimed someone online said they would send a nude video of him to his friends and family if he didn't pay them $10,000.

“Someone had created a female Facebook profile and befriended the man over the course of a few weeks,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP. “The Facebook extortionist was eventually revealed with a voice message to be a man, and he had a strong European accent.”

The man told police he had filmed a nude video of himself several months earlier, however he had not shared it with anyone.

“The extortionist claimed to be with the FBI and was 'tracking down pedophiles', and claimed that if the man didn’t pay $10,000, he would release the nude video to the man’s friends and family,” Hodges said.

“It wasn’t clear if the extortionist actually had access to the video somehow, or just had knowledge it existed and was attempting to use that information to extort the man.”

By the time he contacted police, the victim had already deactivated his social media accounts and had begun warning friends and family they might receive a video.

Salmon Arm RCMP advised the victim not to send any money to the extortionist, as the video could still be shared regardless of whether the money was sent.

RCMP have been unable to identify the person behind the extortion attempt.