Salmon Arm police arrest man for allegedly kicking, stomping on vehicles

Photo: Castanet File Photo

After a day of searching, Salmon Arm police found and arrested a man accused of kicking and stomping on vehicles in a parking lot in the 300-block of the Trans Canada Highway.

On Tuesday, June 11, at about 11 a.m., Mounties received a complaint that a man was yelling and kicking vehicles.

“A second caller reported seeing the man stomp the hood of a parked vehicle and had captured a few photos and a short video,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Police attended and were unable to locate the man after making patrols in the area, but were able to identify him from the photos and video provided by the second caller.”

The next day police were able to locate the man and arrest him for mischief.

The man was released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.