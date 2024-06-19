Salmon Arm RCMP recommend charge for drunk driver who allegedly attempted to flee on foot

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm RCMP have recommended a charge of resisting arrest for a 23-year-old man who allegedly attempted to flee on foot after being caught driving while intoxicated.

On Sunday, June 9, at 12:30 a.m., RCMP officers on a routine patrol noticed a white Chevrolet Cruz parked in the middle of Third Street SE.

“Police conducted a traffic stop to check on the driver,” Const. Andrew Hodges said in a statement. “The 23-year-old driver exited the vehicle, and immediately told police he wasn’t driving.

“The driver then fled on foot, police gave chase on foot, stopping the man about 50 metres down the road and arresting him for obstruction.”

Mounties said the man displayed symptoms of alcohol impairment including glazed eyes and an odour of alcohol.

According to the RCMP, two driver breath samples resulted in fail readings.

“The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days,” Hodges said. “The man was also served violation tickets for no driver’s licence, and liquor in a motor vehicle. The man was transported to cells to safely sober up overnight.”

The man was released the following day once he was sober.

Police are forwarding one charge of resisting arrest to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.