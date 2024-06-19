City of Salmon Arm repairs Pride crosswalk after it was defaced with a swastika

The City of Salmon Arm made quick repairs after a Pride crosswalk was vandalized with a spray-painted swastika.

Former Salmon Arm resident Brian Revel emailed a photo of the vandalized rainbow crosswalk at Fifth Avenue SW and Fifth Street SW to the City of Salmon Arm on June 18, calling for action to be taken.

In his email, Revel said it was troubling to see the Pride crosswalk vandalized during Pride Month.

“I am appalled and frankly disgusted to point out to the mayor and council that there, at the eastern end of the crosswalk, you will find quite prominently a spray-painted swastika,” Revel's email said.

He added, as someone who grew up in Salmon Arm in the 70s and 80s, the Pride crosswalks mean a lot to him.

“I must let you know I was deeply moved when I first saw the Pride sidewalks on prominent display at Hudson and McLeod a couple of years ago,” he said. “To me, it was an indication that Salmon Arm was indeed taking action to demonstrate its support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer citizens, both young and old.

“It was a clear break from the Salmon Arm I knew too well in the 1970s and 1980s where it was most definitely an unsafe community for a young person to be questioning their sexual orientation.”

Robert Niewenhuizen, City of Salmon Arm director of engineering and public works, said the city repaired the vandalism as soon as staff found out about it.

“We just found out about it this morning, and it's actually been repaired already,” he told Castanet News on Tuesday. “I suspect it probably happened on the weekend.”

Revel’s emails also included concerns about the state of the city’s other Pride crosswalks at Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE.

“Imagine my profound disappointment to discover that the crosswalks on Hudson and McLeod have not only seen months of neglect with two dark oil streaks running across the intersection in the westbound lane and the large assortment of tire marks, many of which were deliberately laid in disrespect for what the colours represent,” Revel said in his email.

Niewenhuizen said the crosswalk by Blackburn Park is painted with road paint and repainted once a year, however the other Pride crosswalks by Hudson Avenue are slightly different.

“Those ones are actually done with thermoplastics, so they're a little more complicated than just road paint,” he said.

“The lifespan of those are a little bit longer than the paint and if those are vandalized in any way, it takes a little more effort, because it's a special mix of the paint, and it has to be very dry conditions in order for it to dry, and warm conditions in order for the material to set properly.”

He said the thermoplastic painted lines are supposed to last three to five years before needing to be repainted.

Niewenhuizen clarified the oil streaks on the crosswalks are the result of a mishap following recent downtown paving work.

“We had some paving going on downtown, one of the oil trucks — actually, I believe it was the tack truck that actually drove over it — so it had dirty tires,” he said. “That one is scheduled to also be repaired, it's just a matter of when we can get the right conditions to do it.”