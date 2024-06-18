Sicamous council wants to 'push back' against school district budget cuts

Photo: Luc Rempel SD83 District Education Support Centre

The District of Sicamous council is standing up to oppose a proposed $3 million budget cut for School District 83.

During the June 12 committee of the whole meeting, Coun. Siobhan Rich brought forward the proposed cuts in the school district's 2024-2025 budget for discussion.

Rich said she heard about the budget cuts about two weeks ago. If adopted, the cuts will result in the removal of 41 FTE positions, including 24 certified education assistants.

“Eighty-eight per cent of that was frontline workers. How that affects us is, that's our teachers, our AEs [assistant educators], our bus drivers, our janitors that we're losing," Rich said.

“How that affects Sicamous is, I'm coming to move here and live here, and I say, 'I don't want to go here, I'm going to Salmon Arm, or I'm going to Revelstoke, because they have better schools than we have.'”

Mayor Colleen Anderson said she felt they should raise the issue with the provincial government as well.

“We're just taking it from the government,” Anderson said. “Whatever they want to do, everybody's walking around like, 'Fine, whatever.' But you know what? It's time for us to get a voice and start pushing back.

"And if we make some noise around that right now, you know, we have a lot of power for a little town."

The council passed a motion to draft a letter of support for school trustee Brent Jennings and his opposition to the proposed cuts, as well as a separate letter to be sent to the provincial minister of education calling for increased funding for B.C. schools.

Coun. Malcolm Makayev added Sicamous council members should attend the school district board meeting in person as well, to make their voices heard.

The 2024-2025 budget will be up for second and third reading as well as adoption at the School District 83 board meeting on Tuesday June 18 at 6 p.m. at Salmon Arm's District Education Support Centre, located at 341 Shuswap St. SW.

Castanet News has been unable to confirm whether the letter of support for Brent Jennings was written before the June 18 school board meeting.