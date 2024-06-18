R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement set to start in September, possible completion by end of 2027

Photo: BC Government Flickr Render of R.W. bridge replacement

Work on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project is set to begin in September, with plans to complete the project by the end of 2027.

Kelly Bennett, chief administrative officer for the District of Sicamous, gave council an update on the long-awaited bridge replacement project at the June 12 committee of the whole meeting.

“They have tendered out the Bruhn bridge project to the seven pre-qualified applicants, it closes July 18, and they're hoping to award it then shortly thereafter,” Bennett said. “They're looking to hopefully start working in September.”

Coun. Pam Beech said it's "exciting" to see the project is getting started.

"I didn't really know if we were going to see it quite so quickly," Beech said.

"Thank God, 10 years later," responded Mayor Colleen Anderson.

The bridge replacement has been a hot button issue in Sicamous with councillors calling it a “national disgrace” when a delay to the project was announced late last year.

Bennett said representatives from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be in attendance at the July 10 committee of the whole meeting to give council an update on the project and review a traffic management proposal.

She said staff is close to finalizing an agreement with MOTI on replacement parking costs.

“There will be an agreement between MOTI and the District of Sicamous for the replacement of parking, and that's the short term parking at Beach Park as well as the truck and trailer parking,” she said. “Along with that, there will be an RFP looking for some land.”

Construction work will prevent the use of the beach parking lot underneath the R.W. Bruhn bridge while the project is ongoing.

Bennett said the wording of the agreement is still being finalized with the ministry's legal team, but a draft will be presented to council at the June 26 or July 10 council meeting.

“The gist of the agreement is that they will give us up to $500,000 for the fair market value of the replacement of parking for a five year term starting April of 2025,” Bennett explained. “So our RFP will say, 'Hey, we're looking for parking for April 2025, for five years, do you have land that we can lease?'”

As part of the agreement, the district could also decide to purchase land to use for parking instead of leasing it.