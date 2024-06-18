Salmon Arm councillor decries 'heavy handed' provincial approach with its housing legislation

Photo: Luc Rempel

As Salmon Arm council approved the first three readings for a suite of bylaws which will allow for an increase in residential density, a city councillor decried the “heavy handed” approach he feels the province has taken with its housing-related legislation.

The B.C. government's Bill 44, created in response to a province-wide housing crisis, resulted in number of changes to the way municipal governments handle residential zoning. The goal is to increase densification, speed up the development process and boost the number of homes available for residents.

At the June 10 Salmon Arm city council meeting, council gave third reading to a collection of seven bylaws, and zoning amendments related to new provincial small-scale multi-unit housing regulations.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he disagreed with the nature of the provincially-mandated changes.

“As much as I support densifying and densification, in my mind, this has been a heavy handed approach,” he said.

“It's taking what was fundamentally a municipal responsibility, and taking it out of our hands and out of our citizens' hands. And I am not comfortable with that, but we have no choice.”

Flynn added he felt staff had done a great job adapting to the new directives, but said he felt the changes put additional stress on city staff.

“I don't like how it's happened, but I believe some of the municipalities have brought it on ourselves for not dealing with densification in a positive manner,” he added.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he saw the changes differently.

“If we are going to densify in communities that are primarily single-family housing, communities like most of us are, there has to be some force, and I look at it, rather than force, as some opportunity,” Harrison said.

“I think what's going to happen in Salmon Arm is especially close to the core, where there's large lots with old houses, it's going to make it economical for someone to be able to purchase that lot, remove what perhaps is an old house, and use that lot for four dwelling units where people can walk to the services reasonably close to town.

“I do not think we're going to see a big rush on the outside so much, I think it'll start inside.”

The mayor added there are plenty of people who don't need 2,500 square feet of space to live in.

“I'm hoping that this also may curb the affordability piece some," Harrison said.

Flynn clarified again that he supported increased density, but felt managing the increase in density should be left to municipal governments.

“I support the increased densities, especially close to the city centres,” he said. "I just feel it was one of the fundamental jobs we did at this table, was manage those changes in our own community, and we're no longer able to manage those changes. So the way it's been done, I don't agree with.”

Council voted in support of the third reading for the seven SSMUH related bylaws and amendments. The bylaws will come before council for adoption at its June 24 meeting.

Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, added a new frequently asked questions page and an informational flyer are being prepared to help residents understand zoning changes related to SSMUH.