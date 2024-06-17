Power outage scheduled in Sicamous as part of bridge replacement preparations

Photo: Luc Rempel

BC Hydro says most District of Sicamous properties will be impacted by a power outage planned on Sunday, June 23.

The power is expected to be out from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. as temporary fibre optics and telecommunications are installed in preparation for the upcoming R.W. Bruhn bridge replacement project.

BC Hydro said the outage is expected to impact most of the District of Sicamous, and impacted customers should have already received communications by phone or email warning them about the upcoming work.

"While we do our best to minimize impacts resulting from the planned outage, we require daylight to complete this work and therefore cannot schedule overnight," said Dave Cooper, BC Hydro public affairs coordinator for the South Interior.

"Discussions with key stakeholders took place to determine the most suitable date and time."

The outage will mark the completion of the bridge pole relocation project, a joint venture between BC Hydro and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

BC Hydro also warned residents to expect traffic disruptions on Old Spallumcheen Road, Old Sicamous Road, Bruhn Road and Highway 1 between Gill Road and Old Sicamous Road as crews work on the project.

Boaters are asked to avoid Sicamous Narrows while BC Hydro crews remove old spans of line.