District of Sicamous CAO Kelly Bennett moving on after eleven years with the municipality

Photo: District of Sicamous

The chief administrative officer for the District of Sicamous has announced she will be leaving the district after 11 years of service.

Kelly Bennett was appointed to the CAO role in August of 2022, and previously served as the district's chief financial officer for nine years.

“I am grateful for my time at the District of Sicamous and will truly miss being part of such a great team and community,” Bennett said in a media release. “Several large projects are currently in progress, and I am dedicated to ensuring a successful transition.”

In her time with the district, Bennett has worked with four of the seven current Sicamous council members for multiple terms in office, including Mayor Colleen Anderson.

In a statement on the district’s website, Anderson thanked Bennett for her hard work and dedication.

“On behalf of council, staff and the community, I would like to thank CAO Kelly Bennett for her dedicated service to the District of Sicamous,” Anderson said. “We have truly been fortunate to have Kelly on our team. To Kelly and family, thank you for being such a big part of our community. We wish you all the very best in your future endeavors.”

According to the district, Bennett will help start the recruitment process for her successor, with Aug. 9 scheduled as her final day at the district.