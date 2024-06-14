CSRD, Shuswap Emergency Program alert residents and visitors to possibility of severe rainstorms this weekend

Photo: Josh Dawson Damage to the North Shuswap landscape from the Bush Creek East wildfire in September of 2023.

With severe rainstorms over the weekend and an increased risk of landslides, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is alerting North Shuswap area residents and visitors to be ready.

Due to rainfall increasing the landslide risk in wildfire-affected areas, eyes will be on the Bush Creek East Wildfire site this weekend.

"Intense rain in these affected areas can trigger debris flows and debris floods that could threaten public safety and property," CSRD said in their release.

According to the Environment Canada forecast, widespread showers of between 5-10 mm, and the possibility of locally heavy downpours of up to 25 mm are expected.

CSRD said a BGC Engineering report published this week notes that landslide events are likely in areas identified as high or very high in the Bush Creek East Post-Wildfire Assessment Report, which equates to 11-17 mm of rainfall in an hour.

The Shuswap Emergency Program advises residents to monitor the weather forecasts, and to make an emergency plan.

"Consider leaving the area if you are concerned about the potential for heavy rain. If the situation is an emergency, call 911."

Information on landslide preparedness can be found online here and thunderstorm outlooks are available from Environment Canada.

To determine if you are in a geo-hazard risk area, you can use the CSRD mapping dashboard.