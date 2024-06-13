CSRD says swim advisory issued for Sorrento beach as 'unacceptable' E.coli counts found

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says a swimming advisory has been issued for a Sorrento beach due to “unacceptable” E.coli bacterial counts found in a recent routine water sample.

In a news release, the CSRD said the beach area at Caen Road Community Park, located at 1244 Dieppe Rd. in Electoral Area G, isn’t closed to the public, but swimming isn’t recommended.

“Interior Health is advising that due to the adverse water sample results, the public should be made aware of the increased risk of swimming at these beach areas,” the CSRD said.

“Swimming at Caen Road Community Park is not recommended at this time due to the elevated risk of stomach or intestinal illness.”

While this swimming advisory has been put in place, an advisory for two Blind Bay beaches has been lifted.

Pebble Beach and Sandy Beach, located at 2475 and 2525 Blind Bay Rd., have been under a swimming advisory due to increased E.coli levels since May 30.

The CSRD said the advisory is no longer in place for these two beaches, as consecutive tests of the water now show acceptable levels of bacteria.

The regional district said according to Interior Health, there can be a number of reasons for elevated E.coli levels, including wildlife, such as geese, causing an increase in bacteria levels.

Weather can also be a factor, as heavy rain can wash contaminants off the shore and high temperatures can increase bacterial growth.

Swim advisory updates can be found on the CSRD website or Interior Health’s website.