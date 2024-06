Photo: BC Hydro

Over 900 BC Hydro customers are without power Tuesday south of Salmon Arm in the Yankee Flats and Silver Creek area.

According to BC Hydro, power has been off since just after 4:30 p.m. and the cause is currently under investigation.

Properties are being affected north of Highway 97 and south of 15th Avenue in Salmon Arm.

A crew has been assigned to the outage, according to BC Hydro.