Power outage south of Salmon Arm leaves over 100 properties in the dark

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 9:20 p.m.

A large power outage that had affected over 900 BC Hydro customers is mostly restored, although around 100 customers are still in the dark.

According to BC Hydro, properties are being affected west of Salmon River Road and North of Yankee Flats Road.

Power has been off since just after 4:30 p.m. and was caused by a wind storm.

BC Hydro says a crew is on site.

ORIGIINAL 6:45 p.m.

Over 900 BC Hydro customers are without power Tuesday south of Salmon Arm in the Yankee Flats and Silver Creek area.

According to BC Hydro, power has been off since just after 4:30 p.m. and the cause is currently under investigation.

Properties are being affected north of Highway 97 and south of 15th Avenue in Salmon Arm.

A crew has been assigned to the outage, according to BC Hydro.