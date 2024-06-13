Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison donned Penticton Vees jersey after losing playoff bet

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison had to spend the June 10 city council meeting wearing a Penticton Vees jersey after losing a bet with Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

Harrison lost the friendly wager between the mayors when the Salmon Arm Silverbacks lost to the Vees in Game 7 of the BCHL Interior Conference Finals.

The Vees went on to face the Surrey Eagles in the final round of the playoffs, but the team was eliminated by the Eagles in Game 6.

At the start of the Salmon Arm council meeting, Harrison acknowledged his unusual attire and read aloud a letter from Bloomfield.

“Julius says, 'Please find enclosed something valuable to add to your wardrobe,'” Harrison said.

“So I looked, and I think it's this jersey he's referring to, and something to celebrate our team's hard work from a Penticton winery."

“'As always," Harrison continued reading, "'It's been a pleasure having a friendly wager with you and witnessing the sportsmanship shown by you, your administration and your team. We look forward to doing this again. May the best team win. Cheers, Julius.'”

Harrison said he appreciated being able to enjoy a fun wager with his Penticton counterpart and was happy to follow through by wearing the jersey for the council meeting.

“I really appreciate Mayor Bloomfield and our fun little wager that we had, and happy to follow through on my half, which is to wear this jersey for the council meeting,” he said.