Thief made off with hundreds of dollars of frozen meat and a case of beer, Sicamous Mounties say

A Sicamous resident reported the theft of hundreds of dollars of meat and one case of beer after his garage was broken into last month.

According to police, the thief took the meat and beer from a freezer in the garage of a home on Hemlock Crescent North in Sicamous. The resident reported the incident on Thursday, May 30.

“Security footage showed a man arriving after midnight in a small sedan,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil in a media release. “The man entered the garage by a side door and emerged with bags containing the stolen meat and a case of beer.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Sicamous RCMP detachment at 250-836-2878.