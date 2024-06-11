Sicamous RCMP arrest suspect in Mara on charges of sexual assault, choking

Photo: Glacier Media

A Shuswap-area man is facing charges of sexual assault, uttering threats and assault by choking following his arrest last week.

According to police, the arrest took place on June 4 when Mounties executed a search warrant at a home on Poirer Road in Mara.

“The 40-year-old resident was arrested inside the home on an arrest warrant that had been issued by the Salmon Arm RCMP on May 29,” said Sicamous RCMP’s Sgt. Murray McNeil in a media release.

“The charges include sexual assault, uttering threats and assault by choking.”

McNeil confirmed the property was the same one at which police found a stolen RV among other stolen goods, illegal drugs and prohibited firearms on May 24.

“It is the same property but it's a different individual,” McNeil said. “We got a search warrant to enter the property, to arrest the resident of that house, because he himself had an active arrest warrant from Salmon Arm for a number of serious charges.”

He stated the search warrant was only related to charges filed by Salmon Arm RCMP and only gave police permission to enter the dwelling and attempt to arrest the wanted man.

The man appeared in court last week and a judge remanded him in custody until June 17 for his next appearance. Police did not provide his name.