Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for Shuswap region

Photo: Alertable.ca This map shows parts of B.C. under a severe thunderstorm watch on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a big chunk of southern B.C., including the Shuswap area.

The agency said in an alert that weather conditions in the Shuswap on Tuesday afternoon could develop into a dangerous thunderstorm.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts," the alert reads.

"Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road."

High winds are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening with gusts reaching 50 km/h or up to 90 km/h near active thunderstorms.

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing one or more dangerous conditions.

These dangerous conditions include large hail, damaging winds and or torrential rainfall.

They also ask you to report severe weather in your area by emailing [email protected] or tweet reports with #BCStorm.