Salmon Arm mayor says industrial area will see more patrols after business owner reports five burglaries in two months

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said police will step up patrols in a local industrial area after a man wrote to council claiming his business had been burgled five times in the last two months.

Murray LaTosky, Salmon Arm Ready Mix owner, wrote to council to request “stronger, sterner measures” after the break-ins. Council discussed Latosky's letter at its meeting on June 10.

LaTosky said RCMP told him there had been a lot of criminal activity near his business.

“When hearing such information it begs the question, where is the policing if it is such a problem?” LaTosky said in the letter.

“Neighbouring businesses have also been targeted, with major thefts taking place — of which we are all asking, where are the police?”

Coun. Kevin Flynn asked for LaTosky's letter to be referred to the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment's staff sergeant.

“I know they do focus on some higher issue areas, and it seems like this is becoming a higher issue area,” Flynn said. “And again, I will take this opportunity to remind people that we do have a full complement of RCMP right now based on the budget that we've set. It's not like we can just hire two more tomorrow."

“I do think our RCMP are doing as good a job as they can in the circumstances, but a little extra attention to this location would be great,” Flynn added.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he had spoken to the business owner personally, and had already forwarded the letter to the staff sergeant. He said the staff sergeant agreed to increase patrols in the area, particularly in the evenings.

“I did say to him that his concern around stronger, sterner measures, as far as enforcement and that kind of thing, is actually provincial legislation, federal legislation, and that it's not in the the hands of the RCMP, of course," Harrison said.

"I directed him to where he could give input if he wished."