Sicamous RCMP say motorcycle impounded, driver ticketed for excessive speeding on Highway 1

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Nelson man had his motorcycle impounded after Sicamous Mounties say they clocked him on radar going 202 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to police, an officer was travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway near 40 Avenue NE in Salmon Arm at 5 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle traveling eastbound at an extremely high speed.

“The officer confirmed the speed of the motorcycle at 202 km/h on his radar unit,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil in a media release. “The officer activated his emergency equipment and turned east to attempt to stop the motorcyclist before he caused a fatal collision with his reckless driving.”

The officer soon located the motorcycle behind a group of semi trucks navigating a series of double solid line corners.

The driver was found to be a 38-year-old resident of Nelson who was issued a $483 ticket for excessive speed and had his motorcycle impounded for seven days.