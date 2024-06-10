Sicamous RCMP say man reportedly speeding, doing donuts was celebrating Oilers playoff win

Photo: Castanet File Photo

An Oilers playoff win inspired one inebriated man to get in his Corvette and do donuts on Riverside Drive, according to Sicamous RCMP.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday, May 29, around 11:30 p.m. Officers received a call reporting a yellow Corvette with Albertan plates speeding and doing donuts on Riverside Drive.

“Police located the vehicle parked on Riverside Avenue with the driver and lone occupant on his phone,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“The officer immediately detected an odour of liquor on the breath of the 46-year-old driver while speaking to him.”

The officer issued a breath demand, and the driver provided two samples which both resulted in “fail” readings.

“The driver told the attending officer that he was celebrating the Oilers playoff win,” added McNeil.

Police issued the driver a 90-day driving prohibition, and impounded the Corvette for 30 days.