Sicamous RCMP seized firearms, drugs after catching prohibited driver behind the wheel

Photo: KTW file photo

Sicamous Mounties say they seized two firearms as well as an illegal quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin after catching a prohibited driver behind the wheel.

According to RCMP, the incident took place on June 1 when police were performing a routine traffic stop at about 6:30 p.m.

“Sicamous RCMP stopped a driver of a Nissan Altima with B.C. plates to check his sobriety and confirm his drivers license status,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil in a news release.

The driver claimed he didn't have his drivers license with him, and was soon found to be prohibited from driving. A second male was also seated in the vehicle.

Police arrested the driver for prohibited driving, and performed a search of the vehicle.

“A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a restricted loaded handgun and a second prohibited handgun which was unloaded,” Sgt. McNeil said. “Police also seized a variety of illegal drugs from the vehicle, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, all of which were in excess of the personal exemption amount of 2.5 grams.”

Mounties said both men were from the Lower Mainland and were held in Salmon Arm for a court appearance on June 2.

The men were released after their first court appearance with pending court dates related to the incident.