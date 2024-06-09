Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man in connection to pricey mountain bike theft

Photo: Castanet

A 55-year-old man has been arrested following the recovery of a stolen mountain bike in Salmon Arm.

In a news release, Salmon Arm RCMP said a man reported that his Santa Cruz mountain bike, valued at $6,000, was stolen after being left unsecured outside an office building on the 800 block of 16 Street Northeast on June 5.

The man provided police with pictures and a description of the stolen bike, but there were no witnesses to the theft.

Police said on June 7 around 1:15 p.m. an off-duty Salmon Arm RCMP member advised on-duty members he believed the saw a man riding the stolen bike.

The off-duty member followed the man on foot until uniformed members arrived. A 55-year-old man was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man was released with a future court date and the mountain bike was returned to its owner, Salmon Arm RCMP said.

“Salmon Arm RCMP members not only work here, but also live and play in Salmon Arm and the surrounding area and always have an eye open no matter if they’re in uniform or not,” said Salmon Arm RCMP media liaison officer Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Our members take great pride in the work they do, and the community they live and serve in.”