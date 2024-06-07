CSRD to hold public meetings about increased landslide, flood risk due to 2023 wildfire

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will host two public meetings in mid-June to discuss a report which identified areas of increased landslide and flood risk in the wake of the Bush Creek East wildfire.

An in-person meeting will be held on Thursday, June 13 at Quaaout Lodge. An online meeting will follow on Monday, June 17.

In a statement, Tracey Hughes, CSRD communications coordinator, said last summer's wildfire burned the mountain slopes draining into Adams Lake and Shuswap Lake.

“This changed how the landscape absorbs precipitation, like rain and snow," Hughes said.

The CSRD hired BGC Engineering back in September 2023 to gain a better understanding of the increased risks from post-wildfire geohazards, including debris flow, debris flood, flood and rockfall hazards.

The provincial Ministry of Forests also contracted Stantec Consulting to complete a post-wildfire natural hazard risk assessment.

“These reports showed a need for a more detailed assessment in certain areas to determine the level of risk to public safety, property and critical infrastructure,” Hughes said.

She said a recently completed, more detailed assessment from BGC explored potential scenarios where post-wildfire debris flows or floods might be triggered. BGC also analyzed how certain areas might be impacted if a debris flow or debris flood took place.

This analysis looked at 73 watersheds in burned areas of the North and South Shuswap, and found 10 zones at high risk.

The CSRD is hosting public meetings in order to help residents understand their level of risk.

BGC will be at the meeting to present their findings, and the CSRD will share information about personal preparedness and emergency services.

“There will be an opportunity for residents to obtain information and ask questions,” Hughes said.

Meeting details and registration information can be found on the CSRD website.