Long-awaited Lakeshore Road upgrades one step closer as Salmon Arm council prepares to award slope stabilization contract

Photo: Luc Rempel

Long-awaited Lakeshore Road upgrades are getting one step closer, as Salmon Arm city council prepares to award a contract for slope stabilization work in the area.

Once the stabilization project is complete, work can begin on planned upgrades to the road, including a wider two lane surface and a multi-use path for pedestrians and active transport users.

At the Salmon Arm city council meeting on June 10, Jennifer WIlson, city engineer, will present a report on the tender process for the slope stabilization work.

The report recommends awarding the contract to D Webb Construction. The company's $742,818 bid was the lowest of the seven bids received.

In a report to council, Wilson explained the process of the slope stabilization project.

“The first stage of the Lakeshore Road upgrades is to stabilize the existing embankment between Lakeshore Road and the railway,” Wilson said. “This stabilization will be achieved by installing an earth fill buttress to load the toe and reduce the overall gradient of the slope from the toe.”

Once the slope stabilization work is completed, the city will be able to begin working towards the Lakeshore Road upgrades, including a multi-use pedestrian and active transportation path.

The road upgrades have been planned since 2021, when the city asked for public feedback about the future of the road.

An upgraded two-way road with a multi-use path was the option most residents chose, and council passed a motion in April 2021 to move forward with that plan.