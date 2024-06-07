237808
237784
Salmon Arm  

AIM Roads says road to Larch Hills Nordic Ski Area receiving much-needed repairs

Repairs for ski hill road

- | Story: 491322

AIM Roads announced crews have started much-needed repair work on the dirt road leading up to the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Area.

In a Facebook post on June 7, the road maintenance company said the road repair project is underway.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, in partnership with AIM Roads, have been working on an important road improvement on Edgar Road leading to a local cross country ski and snowshoe area,” the post said.

“During the spring thaw this year, this road was damaged and was in dire need of repair.”

Edgar Road is a six-kilometre stretch of dirt road that connects from Grandview Bench Road through to Larch Hills.

No timeline was given for the completion of the road work.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

237144


237747
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227287
Real Estate
5024158
316-3865 Truswell Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,000
more details
238618


237747


Send us your News Tips!


Toyota bZ4XAdvertisement

Salmon Arm SPCA Featured Pet

Warbler
Warbler Salmon Arm SPCA >




236718


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
236022
235373