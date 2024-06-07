AIM Roads says road to Larch Hills Nordic Ski Area receiving much-needed repairs

Photo: AIM Roads

AIM Roads announced crews have started much-needed repair work on the dirt road leading up to the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Area.

In a Facebook post on June 7, the road maintenance company said the road repair project is underway.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, in partnership with AIM Roads, have been working on an important road improvement on Edgar Road leading to a local cross country ski and snowshoe area,” the post said.

“During the spring thaw this year, this road was damaged and was in dire need of repair.”

Edgar Road is a six-kilometre stretch of dirt road that connects from Grandview Bench Road through to Larch Hills.

No timeline was given for the completion of the road work.