Shuswap volunteer firefighter who fought Bush Creek blaze staying positive in the face of terminal cancer diagnosis

A Silver Creek volunteer firefighter is keeping a positive attitude despite a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Rob Froud was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in February of this year.

“I was diagnosed with cancer Feb. 2, and then by Feb. 5 or 6 is when I was told that it was terminal, so I had 12 to 14 months,” Froud told Castanet News.

Froud and his wife have three kids, ranging in age from 22 to 26.

“I’m glad my kids are grown, and I’m glad I'm 57 and not 30,” he said.

Before his diagnosis, Froud said he was 290 pounds, and now he’s lost a full 100 pounds.

He had to have a stent placed in his esophagus that allows him to get food and liquids past a large tumour that had almost fully blocked off his esophagus.

“That stent opened up my esophagus, so I was able to get food down into my stomach, but now it creates a myriad of problems,” he explained.

He said he has to sleep sitting up to keep his stomach contents down, and he can only eat two cups of food at a time. His stomach shrunk before the stent was put in, and he can’t expand it with the stent holding his esophagus open. There’s also a constant worry since his stent can easily get blocked by food and he has to go to the hospital if he can’t get it unblocked soon enough.

“But like I always say, way worse things that could be happening to you right? I could be in a bed not being able to move right?” he said. “I'm pretty lucky I get to jump around and do what I can do until I can't do it no more.”

Froud moved to Silver Creek from Calgary in 2006, although his parents have owned a cabin in the Shuswap since he was young.

“Kids were pretty small then, still being able to go to elementary school,” Froud said. “So it seemed like a smart thing to do to move out of the city and get into the country and let them have more room to explore.”

Seven years of volunteer firefighting

Froud has been a volunteer firefighter with the Silver Creek Fire Department for seven years.

“I'm still volunteering and still going in and continuing on the calls and helping train the young guys,” he said.

Froud is happy he's still able to help people.

"When they need that help, It's good to be there," he said. "And like the motto says, 'Serve something greater than yourself.' For some reason, it really stuck with me."

“The Silver Creek fire hall has been awesome for me, Darcy Clara being the chief,” Froud added. “It's been a real light, especially in these dark times.”

During last year’s Bush Creek East Wildfire, Froud volunteered to go to the North Shuswap to help battle the blaze.

Scariest thing I've ever done,” he said. “Like literally, fire all around you and some nights phoning the wife saying 'I don’t know, this is getting pretty scary.'

“Some of the other firefighters that I was with actually took the boat and got out of there,” he added. “I stuck around to the end. That's not what we get paid to do, but that's what we do right?”

He spent 14 days battling the forest fire, and he said he was really happy they were able to protect some homes.

“I thought we made quite a difference,” he said. “I felt really good by the time I left that I'd actually saved people's homes and done some good things in that neighborhood.”

Froud spent most of his time posted in the Lee Creek area.

“We did a lot of the Lee Valley Creek and up in that area, log homes, old homes in the bush, those are the ones we were saving,” he said. “The ones that don't get the sprinkler protection on them, they're just lucky that we were there. The fires coming in and we're putting it out before it hits their home.”

Now unable to work

Froud is undergoing bi-weekly chemotherapy treatments, and is unable to continue his usual work as an electrician while he’s undergoing treatment.

“I'm lucky enough that Horizon Electric is letting me do really, what hours I can do, and I get to work with my son, which makes it really beneficial," he said.

“We got a little bit of a drive to Predator Ridge in the morning so it's nice to be able to spend time with him.”

With the limited amount that Froud is able to work, his nephew Riley Boudreau set up a GoFundMe to help support Rob and his wife.

“It's a pride thing,” he said. “I didn't like the GoFundMe page idea at all. I don't know, I help others, I'm not used to being helped.”

Froud is continuing to work as much as he can, and continues to volunteer with the Silver Creek Fire Department. This year, he’s signed up with the CSRD to help in the event there are any more wildfires in the area.

Other than a few family trips, he said, “the plans are just to kick back and relax and enjoy the time that we have.”