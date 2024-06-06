City of Salmon Arm will host open house event to help decide the future of SASCU arena

Photo: Luc Rempel

The City of Salmon Arm is seeking its residents' help to decide the future of the SASCU Indoor Sports Complex.

Last November, the city made the decision to close the arena for the winter after a preliminary engineering report said the arena could be unsafe with any amount of snow on the roof. User groups who had already taken registrations and started using the indoor turf field for the winter season felt blindsided by the decision.

Now that a detailed structural assessment report is complete, city council is planning to host an open house at 6 p.m. on June 19 to let the public weigh in on the future of the arena.

The completed report lays out four options with estimated costs.

These include demolishing the arena and converting it to green space, which would come with a $1 million price tag, replacing it with an equivalent building ($7.6 million), replacing it with an upgraded building ($9.1 million), and extending the useful service life of existing building for 30 years ($6.8 million).

The report also included an estimate of $90,000 to complete improvements necessary to allow for temporary, three-season use of the building. With this option, people would still be prevented from using the indoor fields if there is any snow on the roof, and access would only be allowed from March to November.

Bar Engineering, the firm which authored the report, said in the document that in its opinion, rehabilitating the existing structure to extend service life isn't a financially feasible solution. The engineering firm recommended demolishing the building.

The open house for the future of the arena will be held in council chambers at city hall on June 19, at 6 p.m.

Residents can attend in person or online. Those who wish to attend virtually are asked to email [email protected] to receive a meeting link.